Donald Trump signs executive order pausing immigration for 60 days

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order that temporarily suspends the issuance of new green cards for 60 days, a limit on immigration that he said will protect American jobs amid the coronavirus pandemic. He had announced this in a tweet earlier.

“In order to protect our great American workers, I have just signed an executive order temporarily suspending immigration into the United States," Trump was quoted as saying at a White House briefing.

This will ensure that unemployed Americans of all backgrounds will be first in line for jobs as the US economy reopens, Trump said at the media briefing, adding that it would also preserve health care resources for American patients.

The order applies to those seeking permanent residence in the United States or foreign nationals seeking a green card who are outside the United States at the time of the order and will last for 60 days, after which it is likely to be re-evaluated and potentially extended.

The order thus excludes from the suspension those who are in the country seeking to change their immigration status.

Trump also said he could change the order during the 60 days.

The order exempts essential workers, including medical personnel, spouses and children of US citizens, members of the Armed Forces, among others.