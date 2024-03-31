Former US President Donald Trump has slammed President Joe Biden for proclaiming March 31 — which corresponds with Easter Sunday this year — as “Transgender Day of Visibility." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Trump has accused President Biden, a Roman Catholic, of being insensitive to religion.

Trump's Campaign wrote, " It is appalling and insulting that Joe Biden's White House prohibited children from submitting religious egg designs for their Easter Art Event as 'Trans Day of Visibility". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Trump's team has asked the White House and Biden to issue an apology to "millions of Catholics and Christians across America".

On Friday, the Democratic President issued a proclaimation, calling on “all Americans to join us in lifting up the lives and voices of transgender people throughout our Nation and to work toward eliminating violence and discrimination based on gender identity." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, this year, March 31 overlaps with the Easter festival.

However, White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said the Republicans criticizing Biden “are seeking to divide and weaken our country with cruel, hateful and dishonest rhetoric."

While Biden has been seen devoutly attending Mass and has spoken about his Catholic upbringing publicly. In 2021, he met with Pope Francis at the Vatican and told the media that the pontiff said he was a “good Catholic" who should keep receiving Communion.

However, Biden's political stances on gay marriage and support for women having the right to abortion have put him at odds with many conservative Christians.

Trump and Republicans are seizing on conservatives' discomfort over transgender rights, as some states restrict gender-affirming care for minors and prohibit people from using bathrooms not in alignment with their sex at birth.

