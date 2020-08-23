Home >News >World >Donald Trump slams FDA for slowing down human trials of Covid-19 vaccine
A file photo of US President Donald Trump. (AP)
A file photo of US President Donald Trump. (AP)

Donald Trump slams FDA for slowing down human trials of Covid-19 vaccine

1 min read . Updated: 23 Aug 2020, 08:10 AM IST ANI

  • US President Donald Trump slammed the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for trying to slow down the human trials of coronavirus vaccines
  • There currently are three vaccine candidates on phase 3 trials in the United States

US President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) slammed the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for trying to slow down the human trials of coronavirus vaccines.

"The deep state, or whoever, over at the FDA is making it very difficult for drug companies to get people in order to test the vaccines and therapeutics. Obviously, they are hoping to delay the answer until after November 3rd. Must focus on speed, and saving lives!" Trump tweeted.

There currently are three vaccine candidates on phase 3 trials in the United States.

According to the Johns Hopkins University, a total number of 5,665,483 people in the US have tested positive of COVID-19 and as many as 176,332 people have succumbed to the disease.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
US President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the 2020 Council for National Policy meeting in Arlington, Virginia, US. (REUTERS)

Donald Trump says could 'decouple' and not do business with China

2 min read . 05:40 AM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout