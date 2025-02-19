Donald Trump on Wednesday called Volodymyr Zelenskyy a modestly successful comedian and 'dictator' after the Ukrainian president said that United States President was influenced by Russian disinformation.

The remark came even as Trump administration is reaching out to Russia to pushing for a peace deal.

Earlier in the day, reacting to Trump's comment at Mar-a-Lago that Zelenskyy's rating stood at 4 per cent, the Ukrainian president alleged that Trump is living in a Russian “disinformation space”.

“We have seen this disinformation. We understand that it is coming from Russia. Trump lives in this disinformation space," said Zelenskyy during a news conference in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

Meanwhile, Trump has also responded to Zelenskyy's remark and called him a dictator without elections.

"Think of it, a modestly successful comedian, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, talked the United States of America into spending $350 Billion Dollars, to go into a War that couldn't be won, that never had to start, but a War that he, without the U.S. and "TRUMP," will never be able to settle," said Trump in a post on X.

He added that the United States has spent $200 Billion Dollars more than Europe, and Europe's money is guaranteed, while the United States will get nothing back.

"Why didn't Sleepy Joe Biden demand Equalization, in that this War is far more important to Europe than it is to us -We have a big, beautiful Ocean as separation. On top of this, Zelenskyy admits that half of the money we sent him is "MISSING." He refuses to have Elections, is very low in Ukrainian Polls, and the only thing he was good at was playing Biden “like a fiddle,” said Trump.

"Dictator without Elections" Calling the Ukrainian president a Dictator without Elections, Trump said, "Zelenskyy better move fast or he is not going to have a Country left. In the meantime, we are successfully negotiating an end to the War with Russia, something all admit only "TRUMP," and the Trump Administration, can do."

"Europe failed to bring Peace" The US President also claimed that Biden never tried, Europe has failed to bring Peace, and Zelenskyy probably wants to keep the "gravy train" going.

“I love Ukraine, but Zelenskyy has done a terrible job, his Country is shattered, and MILLIONS have unnecessarily died - And so it continues.....”

On Tuesday, Trump suggested that Kyiv was to blame for the war, which enters its fourth year next week, as talks between top American and Russian diplomats in Saudi Arabia sidelined Ukraine and its European supporters.