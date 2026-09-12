Donald Trump stirs controversy, predicts UK-run Ireland ‘eventually’: ‘I’d love to see it unified, would be fantastic’

US President Donald Trump on Saturday commented on the possibility of a UK-run Ireland. He is currently on a weekend visit to a tournament at his Irish golf course. During a meeting with the Irish PM Micheal Martin in Dublin, Trump said that a unified Ireland would be 'fantastic.'

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Donald Trump on united Ireland He also said that eventually the Republic of Ireland will be merging with the United Kingdom's Northern Ireland.

“I don’t want to cause any problems but I’d love to see it unified," Trump told a reporter as quoted by AP. He was asked for his opinion on the issue. "It’s going to happen eventually. It may as well happen now."

“I think it would be a fantastic thing," the Republican president said, adding "the UK will have something to say about it, obviously.”

However, during his next stop, Trump changed his earlier candid stance. He acknowledged there is “no good answer” to the reunification question while addressing business leaders from both countries at a gathering which took place at the US ambassador's residence.

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Why it is controversial Trump's statement is likely to draw mixed reactions from the Irish people.

Previously, a section of people or demonstrators were spotted against Trump's visit in the country. People carried banners, suggestive balloons and Irish flags during a protest against the visit of the US President in Dublin.

History of Ireland The subject of Irish unification remains a deeply sensitive issue among the Irish people. This is because Northern Ireland is divided between two communities with competing views on its constitutional future. Nationalists, who are predominantly Catholic, generally support joining the Republic of Ireland. However, unionists, who are largely Protestant, want Northern Ireland to remain part of the United Kingdom.

The issue runs deep in Irish history. It stems from Ireland’s partition and decades of sectarian and political violence known as the Troubles. The 1998 Good Friday Agreement largely ended the conflict and established a framework for deciding Northern Ireland’s future through democratic consent. Under the agreement, a referendum on Irish unification can be held if it appears likely that a majority would vote in favour of leaving the UK and joining the Republic of Ireland.

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However, any move towards a referendum remains politically contentious. As predicted by experts, it is expected to reopen divisions between nationalist and unionist communities.

Meanwhile, the UK government has maintained that a referendum should only be considered when there is clear evidence that a majority in Northern Ireland wants unification.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.

India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More World News Home Donald Trump stirs controversy, predicts UK-run Ireland ‘eventually’: ‘I’d love to see it unified, would be fantastic’