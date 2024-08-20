Donald Trump hints at cabinet position for Tesla CEO Elon Musk, signals possible elimination of EV tax credit

  • Former President Donald Trump expressed interest in bringing Tesla CEO Elon Musk into a potential future administration. Trump, who is the Republican presidential nominee, indicated he would consider offering Musk a position of significant influence.

Livemint
Published20 Aug 2024, 06:18 AM IST
Donald Trump suggests Cabinet position for Tesla CEO Elon Musk, signals possible elimination of EV tax credit
Donald Trump suggests Cabinet position for Tesla CEO Elon Musk, signals possible elimination of EV tax credit

Former US President Donald Trump expressed interest in bringing Tesla CEO Elon Musk into a potential cabinet or advisory position if he wins the US Presidential Elections.

In a recent interview following a campaign event in York, Pennsylvania, former President Donald Trump, now a Republican presidential candidate, shared his thoughts on electric vehicle (EV) tax credits and potential cabinet appointments.

Also Read | Latest News Today Live Updates August 20, 2024: Donald Trump suggests Cabinet position for Tesla CEO Elon Musk, signals possible elimination of EV tax credit

When asked about the current $7,500 tax credit for EV purchases, Trump expressed scepticism, stating, "Tax credits and tax incentives are not generally a very good thing." He indicated that if elected, he might reconsider this policy.

Trump also spoke positively about Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who recently endorsed him. When asked if he would consider Musk for an advisory or cabinet role, Trump responded affirmatively: "He's a very smart guy. I certainly would, if he would do it, I certainly would. He's a brilliant guy."

Regarding his stance on electric vehicles, Trump clarified, "I'm not making any final decisions on it. I'm a big fan of electric cars, but I'm a fan of gasoline-propelled cars, and also hybrids and whatever else happens to come along."

Also Read | Elon Musk’s Pro-Trump Super PAC Hires Help in GOP-Friendly North Carolina

The former president also discussed potential changes to auto industry policies, including measures to discourage vehicle exports from Mexico and prevent Chinese automakers from establishing plants there for the U.S. market. He explained, "If you put tariffs on those cars, they're going to make it here. It's very simple. It's not complicated. If you tell Mexico, 'look, you're stealing our car industry,' which they're doing now."

Trump expressed openness to foreign automakers building vehicles in the United States, stating, "We're going to give incentives, and if China and other countries want to come here and sell the cars, they're going to build plants here, and they're going to hire our workers. We will make our own cars. I want to make our own cars."

Also Read | Trump to reiterate he will stop US Steel sale to Nippon

Regarding TikTok, Trump acknowledged the complexity of banning the app, saying, "It's very hard to ban something like that, because you're talking about free speech. You're talking about a lot of different things (that) go into that equation, but TikTok has treated me very well."

(With Inputs from agencies)

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:20 Aug 2024, 06:18 AM IST
HomeNewsWorldDonald Trump hints at cabinet position for Tesla CEO Elon Musk, signals possible elimination of EV tax credit

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    153.95
    03:59 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    4.4 (2.94%)

    Interglobe Aviation

    4,232.45
    03:43 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    -45.2 (-1.06%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    343.55
    03:58 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    11 (3.31%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    335.10
    03:59 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    5.5 (1.67%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Firstsource Solutions

    337.45
    03:50 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    29.65 (9.63%)

    Poly Medicure

    2,120.00
    03:29 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    167.55 (8.58%)

    Angel Broking

    2,343.60
    03:48 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    184.65 (8.55%)

    Eclerx Services

    2,694.50
    03:47 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    199.85 (8.01%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,804.000.00
      Chennai
      72,652.000.00
      Delhi
      72,016.000.00
      Kolkata
      72,722.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue