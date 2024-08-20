Former US President Donald Trump expressed interest in bringing Tesla CEO Elon Musk into a potential cabinet or advisory position if he wins the US Presidential Elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a recent interview following a campaign event in York, Pennsylvania, former President Donald Trump, now a Republican presidential candidate, shared his thoughts on electric vehicle (EV) tax credits and potential cabinet appointments.

When asked about the current $7,500 tax credit for EV purchases, Trump expressed scepticism, stating, "Tax credits and tax incentives are not generally a very good thing." He indicated that if elected, he might reconsider this policy.

Trump also spoke positively about Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who recently endorsed him. When asked if he would consider Musk for an advisory or cabinet role, Trump responded affirmatively: "He's a very smart guy. I certainly would, if he would do it, I certainly would. He's a brilliant guy."

Regarding his stance on electric vehicles, Trump clarified, "I'm not making any final decisions on it. I'm a big fan of electric cars, but I'm a fan of gasoline-propelled cars, and also hybrids and whatever else happens to come along."

The former president also discussed potential changes to auto industry policies, including measures to discourage vehicle exports from Mexico and prevent Chinese automakers from establishing plants there for the U.S. market. He explained, "If you put tariffs on those cars, they're going to make it here. It's very simple. It's not complicated. If you tell Mexico, 'look, you're stealing our car industry,' which they're doing now."

Trump expressed openness to foreign automakers building vehicles in the United States, stating, "We're going to give incentives, and if China and other countries want to come here and sell the cars, they're going to build plants here, and they're going to hire our workers. We will make our own cars. I want to make our own cars."

Regarding TikTok, Trump acknowledged the complexity of banning the app, saying, "It's very hard to ban something like that, because you're talking about free speech. You're talking about a lot of different things (that) go into that equation, but TikTok has treated me very well."