Donald Trump surprises many, answers all questions in 7-hour deposition

Former US President Donald Trump has given a seven-hour deposition with New York Attorney General Letitia James, where he defended his real estate business. Despite initial expectations that he would plead his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination, as he did the first time he was questioned, Trump answered every question. According to his lawyer Alina Habba, there is "absolutely no case" against him.

The Fifth Amendment to the United States Constitution provides individuals with the right against self-incrimination. This means that an individual cannot be compelled to testify against themselves in a criminal case or provide evidence that would incriminate themselves.

The right applies to any criminal or civil proceeding, whether it is in federal, state or local courts. If an individual chooses to invoke their Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination, they cannot be punished for refusing to testify or provide evidence that may incriminate them.

James has been investigating Trump's business dealings for three years and previously deposed him in August 2022, during which he pleaded his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination for every question except when asked to confirm his name.

The New York attorney general sued Trump, three of his children and his company in September 2022, alleging that they inflated the value of his assets for years to dupe banks and insurers into giving them better terms. James, a Democrat, campaigned on promises to go after Trump and is seeking penalties, including a permanent ban on the four Trump running companies in New York.

The deposition on April 13 was Trump's second excursion to New York in less than two weeks. On April 4, he appeared in court less than a mile away to plead not guilty in a criminal case brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. In that case, Trump is accused of falsifying business records to hide a hush-money payment to a porn star.

Trump signalled early in the morning that he was potentially going to answer questions, saying in a social media post that he was eager to explain his successful real estate business. James, who was in the room, read a prepared statement at the start of the session, according to a person familiar with the matter. Delaney Kempner, a spokesman for James, declined to comment.

The former president's deposition has been highly anticipated, and many are eager to see the outcome of James' investigation into his business dealings. However, as of yet, it remains unclear what impact Trump's deposition will have on the case.

