Donald Trump surprises many, answers all questions in 7-hour deposition

Donald Trump surprises many, answers all questions in 7-hour deposition2 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 07:10 AM IST
Former US President Donald Trump was expected to plead the Fifth Amendment to the United States Constitution. If he did, Trump could not have been compelled to testify against himself.
Former US President Donald Trump has given a seven-hour deposition with New York Attorney General Letitia James, where he defended his real estate business. Despite initial expectations that he would plead his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination, as he did the first time he was questioned, Trump answered every question. According to his lawyer Alina Habba, there is "absolutely no case" against him.
