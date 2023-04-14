Donald Trump surprises many, answers all questions in 7-hour deposition

Former US President Donald Trump has given a seven-hour deposition with New York Attorney General Letitia James, where he defended his real estate business. Despite initial expectations that he would plead his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination, as he did the first time he was questioned, Trump answered every question. According to his lawyer Alina Habba, there is "absolutely no case" against him.

