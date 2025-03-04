US President Donald Trump has suspended all military aid from the United States to Ukraine, impacting the support amid the ongoing conflict.

"The President has been clear that he is focused on peace. We need our partners to be committed to that goal as well. We are pausing and reviewing our aid to ensure that it is contributing to a solution," a White House official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Donald Trump's bold move comes after the dramatic clash with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office on Friday.

A meeting between Zelensky and Trump led to a heated exchange. Both US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance criticised the Ukranian President over his stance on diplomacy with Russia. This argument cancelled the remainder of Zelensky’s White House visit and led to uncertainty over future US support for Ukraine.

Trump even accused Zelensky of “gambling with World War Three.”

“You don't have the cards right now….you're either going to make a deal or we're out, and if we're out, you'll fight it out and I don't think it's going to be pretty,” Trump said.

"You’re gambling with millions of people … You’re gambling with World War Three,” Trump said.

Meanwhile, Zelensky warned the US would “feel it in the future” if they did not support Ukraine.