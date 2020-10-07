Home >News >World >Donald Trump symptom-free and stable: White House doctor
FILE PHOTO: President Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House after returning from being hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center, October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott/File Photo (REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: President Donald Trump pulls off his protective face mask as he poses atop the Truman Balcony of the White House after returning from being hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center, October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott/File Photo (REUTERS)

Donald Trump symptom-free and stable: White House doctor

1 min read . Updated: 07 Oct 2020, 11:08 PM IST Reuters

Trump was hospitalized on Friday after tests showed he had contracted COVID-19. He returned to the White House on Monday

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump has had no COVID-19 symptoms for the past 24 hours, with a physical examination and his vital signs showing his condition remains sable, White House physician Sean Conley said on Wednesday.

Conley, in a statement released with Trump's permission, said the president has been fever-free for more than four days and had not needed or received any supplemental oxygen since his initial hospitalization.

Trump was hospitalized on Friday after tests showed he had contracted Covid-19. He returned to the White House on Monday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

