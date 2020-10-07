Donald Trump symptom-free and stable: White House doctor

Donald Trump symptom-free and stable: White House doctor1 min read . 11:08 PM IST
Trump was hospitalized on Friday after tests showed he had contracted COVID-19. He returned to the White House on Monday
WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump has had no COVID-19 symptoms for the past 24 hours, with a physical examination and his vital signs showing his condition remains sable, White House physician Sean Conley said on Wednesday.
Conley, in a statement released with Trump's permission, said the president has been fever-free for more than four days and had not needed or received any supplemental oxygen since his initial hospitalization.
Trump was hospitalized on Friday after tests showed he had contracted Covid-19. He returned to the White House on Monday.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
