Donald Trump takes dig at Joe Biden, says 'Will never, ever ride a bicycle'

Earlier on Saturday, US President Joe Biden fell when he was trying to get off his bike after coming to a stop to meet with a group of onlookers at Cape Henlopen State Park near his beach home in Delaware.
Former US President Donald Trump took a jibe at Joe Biden who recently fell off his bicycle near his vacation home in the US state of Delaware.
"I hope [Biden] has recovered because as you know, he fell off his bicycle. No, I'm serious. I hope he's okay. Fell off a bicycle. I make this pledge to you today - I will never, ever ride a bicycle," Trump said during one of his rallies on the America Freedom Tour.
He was quoted as saying by The Hill.
Trump has repeatedly teased a US presidential bid in 2024 since leaving the White House last year. Recently, in an interview, he said that he was "very close to making a decision" on another campaign.
His security crowded the 79-year-old US President and helped him get upright.
He was, however, unhurt. “I'm good," he told reporters after US Secret Service agents quickly helped him up. “I got my foot caught" in the toe cages.
Following this, a White House official also confirmed that the president was fine, didn’t require medical attention and looked forward to spending the rest of the day with his family.
The Bidens are spending a long weekend at their Rehoboth Beach home. They marked their 45th wedding anniversary on Friday.
As the oldest US president, Biden's health is the subject of constant attention, particularly as speculation rises on whether he will seek a second term in 2024.
Last month, Biden nearly fell walking up the stairs of Air Force One.
A similar incident took place last year in Atlanta when Biden stumbled on the plane's steps three times. He then blamed the widely seen spills on gusts of wind.
Biden was in Delaware with his wife to celebrate their wedding anniversary. The US President is spending the weekend in Rehoboth Beach.
In recent days, the former US President Trump increased attacks on the House select committee investigating the January 6 riots at the Capitol, calling it a "theatrical production of partisan political fiction."
Dismissing the hearings as a "witch hunt", Trump has increased focus on the hearings, highlighting how the potential threat the committee's findings could pose to a re-election bid in 2024.
According to The Hill, even Biden, who has seen his approval rating plummet to record lows in recent months, is shown to be competitive when pitted against Trump in a re-rematch.
