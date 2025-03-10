Donald Trump’s chaos goes beyond tariffs. Here’s how some are trying to cope
SummaryThe world order has shaken up in the past month, but changes in tariff rates are only one part of the story. Donald Trump’s re-entry to the White House has led to these five geopolitical shifts whose link to Trump could be underrated.
To borrow from the Greek philosopher Heraclitus, the only constant in Donald Trump’s second presidency so far is change—in tariffs. Tariff rates and exemptions are constantly evolving in response to market reactions, diplomatic efforts, trade negotiations and domestic lobbying. In keeping track of who is being hit by what tariff, one cannot overlook other, equally important, geopolitical shifts that have taken place in the last month or so and are somewhat attributable to the US president.