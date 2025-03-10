Donald Trump’s chaos goes beyond tariffs. Here’s how some are trying to cope

Japan: Path to recovery

Japan is at risk of being slapped with reciprocal tariffs as its average tariff rate is relatively higher than the US. It doesn’t help that Japan runs a trade surplus with the US. Unfortunately, aside from asking for an exemption or promising to import more from the US, Japan cannot do much because it depends on the US for security support. The US “nuclear umbrella" is vital given its nuclear-armed neighbours (China, Russia and North Korea).