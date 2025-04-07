UK, EU leaders vow ‘rise to meet new era for global economy’. What Keir Starmer, Olaf Scholz said after Trump tariffs…

European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, caretaker Chancellor Olaf Scholz, German Chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz, and United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer have termed United States President Donald Trump's tariffs move “a new era for the global economy”.

According to a statement released by Starmer's official resident 10, Downing Street, he held discussions with international leaders including Von der Leyen and Scholz on Donald Trump's “reciprocal tariffs”.

‘Work Closely to Help Maintain Wider Economic Stability’ The release said that all leaders discussed the US' additional tariffs and agreed that this is a new era for the global economy, defence and security. It added: “Europe must rise to meet the moment and ensure the impact on hard-working people is minimised, while working closely with other countries to help maintain wider economic stability.”

Speaking about the UK, Keir Starmer said that while disappointed, the country would “continue to act in its national interest” to strengthen its economy and global trade relationships by “remaining calm while preparing for all eventualities”.

‘Shared Concern Over Impact of US Tariffs’ Meanwhile, writing about the meeting on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), von der Leyen said: “Just spoke with @Keir_Starmer and shared my concern over the impact of the US tariffs on the global economy. We also discussed security and defence and the upcoming EU-UK Summit.”

France, Germany Push for Aggressive Response to US Tariffs Notably, while Scholz in a statememt condemned Donald Trump’s tariffs as “fundamentally wrong”, soon-to-be leader Merz has not yet issued a public response.

Bloomberg reported that officials in France and Germany are pushing for a more aggressive response to Donald Trump’s tariff war to bolster the EU's negotiating position.

French President Emmanuel Macron believes the EU should be ready to respond with options such as targeting US tech and services, sources told the publication. And outgoing German vice chancellor, Robert Habeck, told reporters in Berlin that “the magnitude and determination of the response must be commensurate”.