UK, EU leaders vow ‘rise to meet new era for global economy’. What Keir Starmer, Olaf Scholz said after Trump tariffs…

UK and EU leaders feel that Donald Trump's tariffs mark a “new era for the global economy” and vowed to “rise to meet the moment”. Here's what they said…

Jocelyn Fernandes
Published7 Apr 2025, 09:14 AM IST
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she spoke with UK PM Keir Starmer and the two shared concern over the impact of US President Donald Trump's tariffs on the global economy.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she spoke with UK PM Keir Starmer and the two shared concern over the impact of US President Donald Trump’s tariffs on the global economy. (Photo by Vyacheslav Oseledko / AFP)

European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, caretaker Chancellor Olaf Scholz, German Chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz, and United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer have termed United States President Donald Trump's tariffs move “a new era for the global economy”.

According to a statement released by Starmer's official resident 10, Downing Street, he held discussions with international leaders including Von der Leyen and Scholz on Donald Trump's “reciprocal tariffs”.

‘Work Closely to Help Maintain Wider Economic Stability’

The release said that all leaders discussed the US' additional tariffs and agreed that this is a new era for the global economy, defence and security. It added: “Europe must rise to meet the moment and ensure the impact on hard-working people is minimised, while working closely with other countries to help maintain wider economic stability.”

Speaking about the UK, Keir Starmer said that while disappointed, the country would “continue to act in its national interest” to strengthen its economy and global trade relationships by “remaining calm while preparing for all eventualities”.

‘Shared Concern Over Impact of US Tariffs’

Meanwhile, writing about the meeting on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), von der Leyen said: “Just spoke with @Keir_Starmer and shared my concern over the impact of the US tariffs on the global economy. We also discussed security and defence and the upcoming EU-UK Summit.”

France, Germany Push for Aggressive Response to US Tariffs

Notably, while Scholz in a statememt condemned Donald Trump’s tariffs as “fundamentally wrong”, soon-to-be leader Merz has not yet issued a public response.

Bloomberg reported that officials in France and Germany are pushing for a more aggressive response to Donald Trump’s tariff war to bolster the EU's negotiating position.

French President Emmanuel Macron believes the EU should be ready to respond with options such as targeting US tech and services, sources told the publication. And outgoing German vice chancellor, Robert Habeck, told reporters in Berlin that “the magnitude and determination of the response must be commensurate”.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Key Takeaways
  • Global leaders view Trump’s tariffs as a challenge that requires a united response.
  • There is a push for aggressive measures from the EU to counter US tariffs.
  • The situation highlights the interconnectedness of global economies and the importance of collaboration.

First Published:7 Apr 2025, 09:14 AM IST
Recommended For You
