Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warned Americans of the "real consequence" of the "trade war" launched by US President Donald Trump on Sunday. Calling America "closest friend", Trudeau said, the "trade actions to have real consequences".

Trudeau, however, assured, "We solved big issues before we will solve it again." Trudeau said Canada is not "looking to escalate" and "we will stand up for Canadian and Canadian jobs".

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau was speaking at a press conference after Donald Trump announced " 25% Tariff on Imports from Mexico and Canada (10% on Canadian Energy), and a 10% additional Tariff on China."

How will Canada's counter tariffs on US impact Americans? Justin Trudeau warned that the "coming week will be difficult for Canadians and Americans." Trudeau said tariffs against Canada “will put your [Americans'] jobs at risk, potentially shutting down American auto assembly plants and other manufacturing facilities.”

Trudeau said these tariffs "will raise costs for you, including food at the grocery stores, at gas and pumps."

“They will impede you access to the affordable supply of vital goods crucial for you as security such as Nickle, potash, Uranium, steel and aluminum,” Trudeau added.

Good that may get expensive after Canada's tariff Like the American tariffs, Trudeau said Canada's response “will also be far-reaching and include everyday items such as American beer, wine...fruits and fruit juices including orange juice, along with vegetables, perfumes, clothing and shoes.”

“It will include major consumer products like household appliances, furniture and sports equipment; and materials like lumber and plastics, along with much, much more,” he said. Several non-tariff measures were also announced, including some relating to critical minerals, procurement and energy.

Trudeau's message to Trump Trudeau said if Trump wants to usher in a new "golden age" for the US, "the better path is to partner with Canada and not to punish us."