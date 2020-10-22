Donald Trump the dancer? His moves to 'YMCA' at rallies are a hit

“That can't be taken away no matter how many times he goes to rallies and dances to the Village People," Lemon said. "He is having fun and dancing on the graves of 215,000 Americans. Dancing." “YMCA," widely considered a gay anthem, is a relatively new addition to Trump's rally playlist. It was swapped in this year after the Rolling Stones threatened in June to sue if Trump didn't stop using their song “You Can't Always Get What You Want" as his rally closer. Trump's eclectic rally soundtrack — an integral part of the events — has sparked numerous threats of legal action, along with group sing-alongs, crowd dance sessions, confused stares and even boos.