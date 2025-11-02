Trump threatens to go guns-a-blazing, orders Pentagon to plan for potential strike in Nigeria

US President Donald Trump has ignited a diplomatic storm after threatening possible military action in Nigeria, accusing the West African nation of failing to protect its Christian population.

In a fiery social media post, Trump said he had ordered the Pentagon to prepare for “possible action”, warning that American aid could be cut off if Nigeria did not halt what he described as the “killing of Christians.”

“If the Nigerian Government continues to allow the killing of Christians, the USA will immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria, and may very well go into that now disgraced country, ‘guns-a-blazing,’ to completely wipe out the Islamic Terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities,” Trump wrote. “I am hereby instructing our Department of War to prepare for possible action. If we attack, it will be fast, vicious, and sweet, just like the terrorist thugs attack our CHERISHED Christians!”

The comments, reminiscent of Trump’s combative foreign policy rhetoric, came just a day after he designated Nigeria “a country of particular concern” over alleged religious persecution — a label previously lifted by the Biden administration in 2023.

Why is Trump targeting Nigeria now? Trump’s remarks reflect renewed focus from some conservative circles in Washington, where claims of “Christian persecution” in Nigeria have gained traction.

“Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria,” Trump said on Friday, adding that “radical Islamists are responsible for this mass slaughter.”

His words echo earlier calls from US Senator Ted Cruz, who recently urged Congress to redesignate Nigeria as a violator of religious freedom, citing reports of “Christian mass murder.”

Over the weekend, Fox News host Pete Hegseth amplified the message, declaring:

“The killing of innocent Christians in Nigeria — and anywhere — must end immediately. The Department of War is preparing for action. Either the Nigerian Government protects Christians, or we will kill the Islamic Terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities.”

How did Nigeria respond? Nigeria’s President Bola Ahmed Tinubu swiftly pushed back, calling Trump’s statements inaccurate and unfair.

In a post on social media, Tinubu rejected what he described as a distorted picture of his country’s religious climate.

“Religious freedom and tolerance have been a core tenet of our collective identity and shall always remain so,” he said. “Nigeria opposes religious persecution and does not encourage it. Nigeria is a country with constitutional guarantees to protect citizens of all faiths.”

Tinubu insisted that Nigeria’s diversity — almost evenly split between Christians and Muslims — remains a defining strength, not a fault line.

What is the reality on the ground in Nigeria? Nigeria’s complex web of violence defies simple religious labels. With more than 220 million citizens, the country faces overlapping security challenges — from Boko Haram’s Islamist insurgency in the north to resource-driven clashes between farmers and herders, and sporadic separatist unrest in the south.

While Christian communities have suffered attacks, analysts note that most victims of extremist groups such as Boko Haram are Muslims living in Nigeria’s north.

“Attacks in Nigeria have varying motives,” experts say. “There are religiously motivated assaults targeting both Christians and Muslims, as well as communal rivalries, resource disputes, and ethnic conflicts.”

Kimiebi Ebienfa, spokesperson for Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reiterated that message, saying the government was committed to protecting all citizens.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria will continue to defend all citizens, irrespective of race, creed, or religion,” Ebienfa said. “Like America, Nigeria has no option but to celebrate the diversity that is our greatest strength.”

A familiar fault line in US-Nigeria relations The United States first listed Nigeria as a “country of particular concern” in 2020, citing “systematic violations of religious freedom.” That designation was lifted three years later, which analysts viewed as a diplomatic reset under then–Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Trump’s latest threats risk reopening that fault line. His rhetoric — invoking the image of America storming into Nigeria “guns-a-blazing” — has drawn concern among foreign policy experts who warn of the dangers of framing Nigeria’s instability through a purely religious lens.