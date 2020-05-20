President Donald Trump on Tuesday threatened to permanently cut off US funding to the World Health Organization (WHO) unless the global health agency implements “substantive improvements" in its working in 30 days.

This comes even as WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday accepted that there had been shortcomings in the world body’s handling of the coronavirus crisis and said that an independent review of its response would begin as soon as possible.

Washington suspended payments to the WHO last month, accusing it of being too close to Beijing and covering up and mismanaging the response to the pandemic.

On Monday, Trump posted images on Twitter of a four-page letter he has sent to Ghebreyesus, saying the letter was “self-explanatory".

In it, Trump listed what he said were examples of the WHO’s shortcomings, including ignoring early reports of the emergence of the virus, and allegedly being too close to China.

“It is clear the repeated missteps by you and your organization in responding to the pandemic have been extremely costly for the world. The only way forward for the World Health Organization is if it can actually demonstrate independence from China," Trump said in the letter.

“If the World Health Organization does not commit to major substantive improvements within the next 30 days, I will make my temporary freeze of United States funding to the World Health Organization permanent and reconsider our membership in the organization. I cannot allow American taxpayer dollars to continue to finance an organization that, in its present state, is so clearly not in America’s interests," he said in his letter.

The threat comes at a time when the pandemic has killed more than 90,000 Americans and more than 318,000 people worldwide.

In 2019, more than $400 million, or about 15% of the WHO’s budget, came from the US. This year, the US has already paid the WHO about $58 million, half of what it is required to pay—known as an assessed contribution—for 2020 .

A spokesperson for the WHO, Fadela Chaib, said the agency had no immediate comment on Trump’s letter, according to Reuters news agency.

India, which was elected to the WHO’s decision-making executive board on Tuesday and is set to be the chair of the board for 2020-21, has said that attention first needs to be focused on curbing the pandemic, and that reforms and changes in the WHO can be discussed later.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sought the reform and empowerment of international organizations like the WHO to deal with pandemics.

“India’s view is not confrontational. India’s view is that WHO should be empowered to conduct on-site investigations and enquiries to establish facts, mainly looking at countries ceding power (to WHO) in collective interest," said former foreign secretary Kanwal Sibal.

