Donald Trump to be charged by US prosecutors? Ex-president says he is ‘target of…’4 min read 18 Jul 2023, 10:27 PM IST
Potential charges against Donald Trump could include conspiracy to defraud the United States and obstruction of an official proceeding. This adds to Trump's existing legal problems and could impact his pursuit of the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.
Former United States President and Republican party member Donald Trump may be soon charged by US prosecutors as the former president has informed that he has received a letter which says that he is a target of the Justice Department's investigation into efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
