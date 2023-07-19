More than 500 days of Russia-Ukraine war, thousands of death and massive bloodshed can be solved in a day if Donald Trump returns to power, claims the former US President, according to Fox News.

Donald Trumo said that if he is elected to power he would get a deal done between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and end the ongoing conflict in “one day", reported ANI quoting inputs from Fox News.

In an interview with host Maria Bartiromo of Fox News' “Sunday Morning Futures" show, Donald Trump called the US President Joe Biden of ‘not capable’ of dealing the world leaders. Trump also claimed of having good relationships with both Zelenskyy and Putin.

‘We have a man who has no clue what’s happening,' Donald Trump on Joe Biden

In the interview, Donald Trump said that leaders like Emmanuel Macron, Vladimir Putin, are people who are top in their games. On the contrary, Donald Trump turned down US President Joe Biden and said, “We have a man that has no clue what's happening".

"These are smart people, including Macron of France. I could go through the whole list of people, including Putin.… These people are sharp, tough and generally vicious. They're vicious, and they're at the top of their game. We have a man that has no clue what's happening. It's the most dangerous time in the history of our country," Fox News quoted Trump as saying, reports ANI.

How Donald Trump would end Russia-Ukraine conflict in a day?

Former US President, Donald Trump said that he would end the conflict in a day by proposing a deal in front of the two leaders by saying “no more"

If elected to power, Donald Trump said that he would tell Zelenzky "no more". He would convince Vladimir Putin of making a deal by warning him that if he don't make a deal, then America would give Ukraine a lot of support, more than they ever got.

Donald Trump mentioned of having good relation with Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"I know Zelenskyy very well. I felt he was very honourable because when they asked him about the perfect phone call that I made, he said it was indeed, he said it was. He didn't even know what they were talking about. He could have grandstanded," Fox News quoted Trump as saying, reports ANI.

He added, “I know Zelenskyy very well, and I know Putin very well, even better. And I had a good relationship, very good with both of them. I would tell Zelenskyy, no more. You got to make a deal. I would tell Putin, if you don't make a deal, we are going to give him a lot. We are going to [give Ukraine] more than they ever got if we have to. I will have the deal done in one day. One day."

Notably, the Russia-Ukraine conflict has been ongoing for more than one and a half years. The Russia-Ukraine conflict began on February 24, 2022.