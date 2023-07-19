Donald Trump claims of ending Russia-Ukraine conflict in ‘24-hours’ if he returns to power. Here’s how3 min read 19 Jul 2023, 07:15 AM IST
Former US President Donald Trump said that if elected, he could end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine in 'one day' by getting a deal done between Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy
More than 500 days of Russia-Ukraine war, thousands of death and massive bloodshed can be solved in a day if Donald Trump returns to power, claims the former US President, according to Fox News.
