He added, “I know Zelenskyy very well, and I know Putin very well, even better. And I had a good relationship, very good with both of them. I would tell Zelenskyy, no more. You got to make a deal. I would tell Putin, if you don't make a deal, we are going to give him a lot. We are going to [give Ukraine] more than they ever got if we have to. I will have the deal done in one day. One day."