Security in Manhattan tightened as Former US President Donald Trump is set to fly from Florida to New York City today, ahead of his scheduled indictment related to hush money paid to a porn star before the 2016 election. The former president is facing criminal charges and is scheduled to appear at the courthouse on Tuesday afternoon. He has been indicted as part of a grand jury investigation into hush money paid to a porn star Stormy Daniels. He is the first former US president to face criminal charges.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}