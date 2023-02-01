Donald Trump to get his Facebook, Instagram accounts back ahead of US polls 2024
Trump's social media accounts were suspended in the wake of the January 6 Capitol attack.
After Elon Musk-owned Twitter reinstated former Donald Trump’s accounts late last year, now Meta said on Wednesday that it will restore the former US President's accounts on Facebook and Instagram in the coming weeks. Trump's social media handles were suspended in the wake of the January 6 Capitol attack.
