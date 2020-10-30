Subscribe
Home >News >World >Donald Trump to hold 14 rallies in three days to end campaign
U.S. President Donald Trump points while walking on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. Trump will likely stay at the White House on election night instead of going to a party at his namesake hotel in Washington, according to a person familiar with his plans. Photographer: Chris Kleponis/Sipa/Bloomberg

Donald Trump to hold 14 rallies in three days to end campaign

1 min read . 10:58 PM IST Bloomberg

  • Trump will rally in four Pennsylvania towns on Saturday
  • Trump trails Biden by about 7.8 points on average in national polls, according to RealClearPolitics

President Donald Trump plans to hold 14 campaign rallies in three days beginning Saturday as he tries to make up ground against Democratic nominee Joe Biden and pull out another surprise victory.

Trump will rally in four Pennsylvania towns on Saturday; in Michigan, Iowa, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida on Sunday; and again in North Carolina, Pennsylvania and twice in Michigan on Monday, as well as in Wisconsin, according to a schedule his campaign issued Friday.

Trump trails Biden by about 7.8 points on average in national polls, according to RealClearPolitics, but the race is tighter or in some cases effectively tied in polls of the states Trump is targeting with his final rallies.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

