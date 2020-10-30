Donald Trump to hold 14 rallies in three days to end campaign

President Donald Trump plans to hold 14 campaign rallies in three days beginning Saturday as he tries to make up ground against Democratic nominee Joe Biden and pull out another surprise victory.

Trump will rally in four Pennsylvania towns on Saturday; in Michigan, Iowa, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida on Sunday; and again in North Carolina, Pennsylvania and twice in Michigan on Monday, as well as in Wisconsin, according to a schedule his campaign issued Friday.

Trump will rally in four Pennsylvania towns on Saturday; in Michigan, Iowa, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida on Sunday; and again in North Carolina, Pennsylvania and twice in Michigan on Monday, as well as in Wisconsin, according to a schedule his campaign issued Friday.

Trump trails Biden by about 7.8 points on average in national polls, according to RealClearPolitics, but the race is tighter or in some cases effectively tied in polls of the states Trump is targeting with his final rallies.

