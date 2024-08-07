Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / World/  Elon Musk-Donald Trump interview coming soon: Republican US Presidential candidate to do interview with Tesla boss

Elon Musk-Donald Trump interview coming soon: Republican US Presidential candidate to do interview with Tesla boss

Livemint

Republican US Presidential candidate Donald Trump to do an interview with Elon Musk on August 12

Elon Musk-Donald Trump interview: Republican US Presidential candidate will participate in an interview with Tesla CEO Elon Musk

Republican US Presidential candidate for the upcoming election, Donald Trump will participate in an interview with Elon Musk on Monday night, ie August 12.

“ON MONDAY NIGHT I’LL BE DOING A MAJOR INTERVIEW WITH ELON MUSK — Details to follow!" Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social on Tuesday.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

(This is a breaking)

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.