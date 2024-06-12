Donald Trump to Joe Biden on son Hunter’s guilty verdict: ‘Don’t worry, Joe — I will save your son…’

Donald Trump addresses Hunter Biden's guilty verdict on Truth social, criticizing Joe Biden. He also expressed willingness to help Hunter after winning the election, calling the right to bear arms America's “the greatest Amendment of them all”.

Livemint, Written By Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated06:51 AM IST
Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump holds up a fist as he arrives back at Trump Tower after being convicted in his criminal trial in New York City, on May 30, 2024.
Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump holds up a fist as he arrives back at Trump Tower after being convicted in his criminal trial in New York City, on May 30, 2024. (AFP)

Republican candidate and presidential hopeful, Donald Trump has addressed United States President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden's guilty verdict on Truth social.

In a statement titled ‘Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America’, Trump said many people have asked him to comment on Hunter Biden's conviction. “Sleepy Joe's son was found guilty of lying on an application for a gun.” Trump said.

“Hunter Biden is a terrible person who has funneled millions of dollars from other countries to his father. Even so, it is hard to blame him for wanting a gun, which he has a God-given right to have under the 2nd Amendment Probably the greatest Amendment of them all, if we're being totally honest,” Trump wrote.

He added: “His father, one of our worst presidents, is more concerned with making the gun control people happy, so he won't have the courage to step in here and help Hunter.”

Trump ended the post by saying he'll help Hunter, implying that he also won the election that Joe Biden won. “Don't worry, Joe - I will Save your son after I get elected (for the third time)!”

Hunter Biden Convicted

Hunter Biden, the 54-year-old son of Joe Biden, was found guilty of federal gun charges by a 12-member jury on June 11, AFP reported. 

This is the first time that the child of a sitting US president has faced criminal prosecution, it added. The charges stemmed from Hunter's purchase of a handgun in 2018, while addicted to cocaine.

The jury deliberated for three hours over two days before giving its verdict. And while found guilty, Hunter is unlikely to face jail-time as this is his first offence. At maximum, he could face 25 years in prison, as per the report. A date was not set for sentencing, but it is expected to take place in the next few months.

In a statement after the conviction, Joe Biden expressed his “love and support” for his son. 

“I am the President, but I am also a Dad. So many families who have had loved ones battle addiction understand the feeling of pride seeing someone you love come out the other side and be so strong and resilient in recovery. I will accept the outcome of this case and will continue to respect the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal,” he stated.

(With inputs from AFP)

