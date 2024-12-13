US president-elect Donald Trump has promised to pardon "non-violent" participants in the January 6 attack on the Capitol within the first hour of his presidency. “It’s going to start in the first hour,” he said of the pardons. “Maybe the first nine minutes.”

In an interview with TIME magazine, Trump said that a vast majority should not be in jail, and they've suffered gravely, adding that he would review all the defendants on a case-by-case basis.

TIME Magazine named Trump as ‘Person of the Year’ for the second time for "marshalling a comeback of historic proportions" and "driving a once-in-a-generation political realignment" that reshaped the redefined America's role in as a global leader.

Reportedly, over 1,500 people have been charged with federal crimes due to their involvement in the 2021 Capitol attack in which more than 100 police officers injured. More than 1,000 have either pleaded guilty or have been convicted at trial of charges, including misdemeanor trespassing offenses, assaulting police officers and seditious conspiracy.

Military For Migrants Cracking down on illegal migrants, Trump mentioned that he has the authority to use the military. However, the Posse Comitatus Act notably prohibits military use in domestic law enforcement.

“It doesn’t stop the military if it’s an invasion of our country, and I consider it an invasion of our country," he said. “I’ll only do what the law allows, but I will go up to the maximum level of what the law allows. And I think in many cases, the sheriffs and law enforcement is going to need help."

Also Read | Trump says January 6 committee members should be jailed, Cheney slams remarks

Trump did acknowledge that camps would be needed to hold detained migrants as they are processed for deportation.