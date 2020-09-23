Home >News >World >Donald Trump to pay respects to late Justice Ginsburg on Thursday
Donald Trump to pay respects to late Justice Ginsburg on Thursday

  • The casket of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has arrived at the Supreme Court for the start of two days of public viewing
  • Ginsburg, the second woman to serve on the court after Sandra Day O'Connor, died Friday at 87 from metastatic pancreatic cancer

WASHINGTON DC : The White House says President Donald Trump will pay his respects to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Thursday at the Supreme Court.

The casket of the second woman to serve on the nation’s high court will be placed atop the Supreme Court building’s steps after a private ceremony Wednesday for people to pay their respects during the coronavirus pandemic. She will lie in repose at the court for two days before her casket is moved to the Capitol.

Trump has said Ginsburg was an “amazing woman" who led an “amazing life." He is moving quickly to name her successor, with an announcement set for Saturday.

Ginsburg was a women’s rights champion, leader of the court’s liberal bloc and a feminist icon who died Friday of cancer. She was 87.

The casket of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has arrived at the Supreme Court for the start of two days of public viewing.

Clerks of the court wearing black masks filed down the steps as the casket arrived.

Following a private ceremony in the court’s Great Hall, the casket will be moved to the top of the court's front steps so that members of the public can pay their respects in line with public health guidance for the coronavirus pandemic.

Thousands are expected to pay their respects.

Ginsburg, the second woman to serve on the court after Sandra Day O'Connor, died Friday at 87 from metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Her casket will be on public view from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

