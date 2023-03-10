Donald Trump to publish private letters from politicians, celebs in new book

Donald Trump to publish private letters from politicians, celebs in new book2 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 06:11 AM IST
Donald Trump's new book will cost $99 ( ₹8,120), with an option to purchase a signed edition for $399 ( ₹32,700).
Former US President Donald Trump's upcoming book, "Letters to Trump," is set to release in April, featuring a collection of letters he received from various celebrities, politicians, and world leaders throughout the years. The book includes private correspondence with former presidents, such as Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Richard Nixon, as well as letters from celebrities like Oprah Winfrey and Michael Jackson. The book also contains letters from foreign leaders, including former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and North Korea's Kim Jong Un.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×