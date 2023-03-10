Donald Trump to publish private letters from politicians, celebs in new book

Donald Trump to publish private letters from politicians, celebs in new book2 min read . 06:11 AM IST
Donald Trump's new book will cost $99 ( ₹8,120), with an option to purchase a signed edition for $399 ( ₹32,700).
Former US President Donald Trump's upcoming book, "Letters to Trump," is set to release in April, featuring a collection of letters he received from various celebrities, politicians, and world leaders throughout the years. The book includes private correspondence with former presidents, such as Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Richard Nixon, as well as letters from celebrities like Oprah Winfrey and Michael Jackson. The book also contains letters from foreign leaders, including former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and North Korea's Kim Jong Un.
The book, which contains around 150 letters, will be released on April 25 and features commentary and photos. Winning Team publishing, founded by Trump's son Donald Trump Jr. and Republican political operative Sergio Gor, is publishing the book. The book will cost $99 ( ₹8,120), with an option to purchase a signed edition for $399 ( ₹32,700).
The letters serve as a time capsule from an era before Trump became a polarising political figure, showcasing his interactions with a variety of people when he was still a New York celebrity who was considering running for office. In addition to letters from famous people, the book also features correspondence from strongmen with whom Trump has kept in touch since leaving office, as he prepares for a potential third White House run.
The book has gained new significance amid the ongoing federal investigation into Trump's retention of presidential records and the disappearance of documents with classified markings that ended up at his Mar-a-Lago club. The investigation began after archives officials noticed missing documents that Trump had spoken about publicly, including letters from Kim, with whom Trump corresponded with often as president.
The book also includes a letter from Bolsonaro, the former far-right president of Brazil, who, like Trump, refused to accept his election defeat and claimed, without evidence, that the nation's voting system was prone to fraud. The disinformation campaign culminated in thousands of his supporters swarming Brazil's Congress, Supreme Court, and presidential palace in a riot that bore striking similarities to the one at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.
In the letter, which was sent in January after Bolsonaro was voted out of office, Bolsonaro expressed the "historic relationship" between Brazil and the US, and how they achieved great accomplishments for their respective nations during their presidencies. The letter is signed with thick black ink, reminiscent of Trump's signature Sharpie scrawl.
Trump acknowledged his pattern of building close relationships with strongmen like Kim and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, which some former White House aides believe stems from Trump's desire to share their unchecked power.
(With agency inputs)
