Trump to visit Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia next month: Why he chose Middle East for first foreign trip? Ukraine on agenda?

US President Donald Trump announced that he would be visiting Qatar, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia soon. "It could be next month, maybe a little bit later," he said while speaking about probable dates.

The announcement was made while signing executive orders in the Oval Office.

This would be Trump's first foreign trip since taking office for the second time.

Why Trump chose these countries for his first trip? The comment came after Axios reported that White House officials were planning Trump’s first trip to Saudi Arabia in mid-May as a signal of appreciation for planned investment by the Gulf country in US industry.

On Monday, Trump noted that he visited Saudi Arabia during his first term after a pledge of $450 billion in US investment. And recently, Riyadh pledged to invest nearly USD 1 trillion in US companies.

"I am going to Saudi Arabia. Normally you would go to the UK first. Last time I went to Saudi Arabia. They put up 450 billion dollars," Trump said.

“I view it as jobs more than anything else, and now we’re close to a trillion dollars,” Trump said. “So it’s more than double the number that we did when I first came to office.”

Axios report said. senior US and Saudi officials recently discussed the potential trip, including during Ukraine war talks in Saudi Arabia. Initially, they proposed April 28 as the probable date for the visit but later they postponed

Why the trip matters? Trump's decision to go to Saudi Arabia on his first foreign trip signals how close the relationship between the Trump administration and Gulf countries has become, especially when it comes to economic cooperation and investment, the Axios report also said.

Further the trip is significant as it comes at a time when Trump administration is pushing to restore the Gaza ceasefire and secure the release of more hostages.

The US and Israeli officials say plans for an Israel-Saudi normalisation deal are on hold. Saudi Arabia wants a clear timeline for a Palestinian state, but Israel refuses.

Is Russia-Ukraiane conflict on agenda? Trump notably did not mention the Saudi role in hosting negotiations over a possible summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the war with Ukraine. The US president has previously indicated the pair could hold talks there, but has expressed frustration in recent days.

Earlier Monday, Trump said he remained confident Putin would eventually back a ceasefire deal.

Saudi Arabia is actively engaged in helping the US mediate a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine in the three-year war.