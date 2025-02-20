The 2022 Russia-Ukraine war sparked an immediate response from the United States, with President Zelensky hailed as a hero. However, the narrative surrounding the conflict is changing nearly three years later. President Trump is now rewriting the history of Russia's invasion, portraying Ukraine not as a victim but as the villain.

US President Donald Trump has notably shifted US policy on the Ukraine war, challenging previous approaches and offering strong criticisms of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Trump’s remarks represent a flip from the earlier US position, especially under President Joe Biden, who has repeatedly emphasised the importance of standing with Ukraine and supporting its sovereignty against Russian aggression.

Relations between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump took a sharp downturn on Wednesday as Zelenskyy accused Trump of living in a Russian-made "disinformation space." In response, Trump labelled Zelenskyy “a dictator without elections," a comment that could complicate efforts to bring an end to the ongoing war.

Zelenskyy also expressed a desire for Trump’s team to be “more truthful,” marking his first public rebuttal to a series of claims made by Trump the previous day. Among these, Trump falsely suggested that Kyiv was responsible for the war, which is approaching its fourth year next week.

This exchange marked a significant escalation in tensions between the two leaders, whose countries had been steadfast allies under Trump’s predecessor. During former President Joe Biden’s administration, the U.S. played a crucial role in providing military support to Ukraine and using its influence to defend Ukraine while isolating Russia on the global stage.

Trump lashes out on social media Donald Trump took to social media to sharply criticize Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, following Ukraine's delay of elections due to the ongoing war and the imposition of martial law. Trump suggested that Ukraine should proceed with elections despite the war, questioning Zelenskyy’s leadership during the conflict.

In his post, Trump called Zelenskyy a "modestly successful comedian" who had managed to persuade the U.S. to spend $350 billion on a war that Trump argued could never be won and shouldn’t have started in the first place. He further stated that Zelenskyy, without the U.S. and Trump’s support, would not be able to settle the conflict.

Trump also accused Zelenskyy of manipulating President Biden, saying he was “good at playing Biden ‘like a fiddle.’” He advised Zelenskyy to act quickly or risk losing his country entirely.

Here’s the breakdown of Trump’s social media post Trump criticises Volodymyr Zelenskyy, calling him a “modestly successful comedian” who persuaded the US to spend $350 billion on a war that Trump argues was unwinnable and unnecessary.

Trump highlights that the US has spent $200 billion more than Europe, with no guaranteed return, while Europe’s contributions are secured.

Trump questions why President Biden did not demand equal contributions from Europe, considering the war’s greater importance to Europe, not the US, due to geographic separation.

Trump refers to Zelenskyy’s admission that half of the money sent by the US is “missing.”

Trump criticises Zelenskyy for not holding elections, stating he is unpopular in Ukraine, and accuses him of playing Biden “like a fiddle.”

Trump describes Zelenskyy as a dictator without elections and warns that he must act quickly or risk losing his country.

Trump argues that Zelenskyy has done a “terrible job,” leading to a shattered Ukraine and the unnecessary deaths of millions of people.

Trump concludes that the war continues, with millions suffering, due to Zelenskyy’s mismanagement.

Trump’s praise for Putin amid Ukraine War Trump had often praised Putin, calling him a “strong leader,” and even referred to him as "very smart" in the context of Russia's actions in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Putin said he would like to meet with Trump.

“I would like to have a meeting, but it needs to be prepared so that it brings results,” Putin said Wednesday in televised remarks, AP reported. He added that he would be “pleased” to meet Trump but noted that Trump has acknowledged that a Ukrainian settlement could take longer than he initially hoped.