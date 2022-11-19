In his latest tweet, Elon Musk has reinstated the new Twitter policy on freedom of speech. “New Twitter policy is freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach," he posted while emphasising that negative or /hate tweets would be “max deboosted & demonetized". As a result, Twitter won’t get ads or other revenues. “You won’t find the tweet unless you specifically seek it out, which is no different from rest of Internet," Musk added.
Replying to the same tweet, the world’s richest man said he had reinstated comedian Kathy Griffin’s Twitter account. However, Musk misspelt her name while making the announcement. Griffin responded to the invitation on Instagram after noticing the spelling error. “Dear Eilon," Griffin wrote on Instagram. “You f**ked up, fool. I’m going downstairs to my basement of heads. You’re up. Xxoo, The Beheader". The comedian was earlier suspended for parody posts in which he impersonated Musk.
Musk also informed that the Twitter accounts of Jordan Peterson and Babylon Bee had also been reinstalled. He, however, misspelt Peterson’s name as well. In June, Jordan Peterson tweeted about a recent gender transition procedure that an actor who now goes by the name of Elliot Page underwent. Later on same day, Peterson was banned from Twitter for allegedly breaking their policies against discriminatory behaviour.
Babylon Bee, the satirical Christian news website that once claimed that Donald Trump had done more for Christianity than Jesus Christ, had its Twitter account suspended after it had tweeted “The Babylon Bee’s Man of the Year is Rachel Levine." The US Assistant Health Secretary, a transgender woman who publicly identifies as such, was the subject of the statement. Musk has now reinstated Babylon Bee’s Twitter account.
However, the decision is pending for Donald Trump, Elon Musk said. “Trump decision has not yet been made," he wrote. Twitter “permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence" soon after the United States Capitol attack in January 2021.
