In his latest tweet, Elon Musk has reinstated the new Twitter policy on freedom of speech. “New Twitter policy is freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach," he posted while emphasising that negative or /hate tweets would be “max deboosted & demonetized". As a result, Twitter won’t get ads or other revenues. “You won’t find the tweet unless you specifically seek it out, which is no different from rest of Internet," Musk added.

