Trump makes U-Turn on ‘losing India to China’ remark, US Prez says ‘when Modi was here, we went to…’

Taking a U-turn from his earlier stance, U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday spoke on his post in which he claimed the U.S. was “losing India and Russia to China,” stating that he “does not think that has happened.”

Responding to ANI while addressing the media at the White House, Trump also expressed disappointment with India purchasing Russian oil and spoke about the 50 per cent tariffs imposed by the United States on India.

On being asked to whom he blames for losing India to China in his post earlier on Friday, the US President said, “I don't think we have. I've been very disappointed that India would be buying so much oil from Russia. I let them know that. We put a very big tariff on India- 50 per cent, very high tariff. I get along very well with (PM) Modi as you know. He was here couple of months ago, in fact we went to the Rose Garden and had a press conference.”

Earlier on Friday, in a Truth Social post, Trump said that “Looks like we’ve lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest, China. May they have a long and prosperous future together!”

Trump had also posted an old photo of PM Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Trump's post on social media came days after the bonhomie among Modi, Xi, and Putin at a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in the Chinese city of Tianjin drew global attention.

Earlier on Friday, Peter Navarro, Senior Counsellor for Trade and Manufacturing for US President Donald Trump, again accused India of profiteering from Russian oil in his latest slew of remarks, alongside alleging that India's tariffs cost “Americans' jobs”.

White House Economic Advisor Kevin Hassett said that US President Donald Trump and the trade team are “disappointed” with India's continued imports of Russian crude oil, but hoped for positive developments.

“I think that the trade team and the President are disappointed that India continues to fund Russia's Ukraine war...Hopefully, it's a democratic issue, and we'll have positive developments,” Hassett said, answering a question from ANI during a media interaction.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) declined to comment on US President Donald Trump's latest remarks in which he mentioned India, Russia and China.

On the front of the India-US trade issues, the MEA spokesperson affirmed that India “continues to remain engaged with the US side on trade issues.”

The United States has imposed 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods, including 25 per cent penalty for importing Russian oil. The Indian Government had earlier said that India's ties with any country stand on their own merit and should not be viewed through the prism of a third country.