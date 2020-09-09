Donald Trump, US president, nominated for Nobel Peace Prize 2021

United States President Donald Trump has been nominated for Nobel Peace Prize 2021 for his role in brokering a deal between Israel and United Arab Emirates, according to reports.

The nomination was submitted by Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a Norwegian parliamentarian to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly. "It is for his contribution for peace between Israel and the UAE. It is a unique deal," Christian Tybring-Gjedde told Reuters.

“No matter how Trump acts at home and what he says at press conferences, he has absolutely a chance at getting the Nobel Peace Prize," Tybring-Gjedde, told The Associated Press.

Earlier, Tybring-Gjedde nominated Trump for the award for his diplomatic efforts with North Korea. Last year Trump said he deserved to be awarded the Peace Prize for his work on North Korea and Syria, but he complained he probably would never get the honour.

Last month, Trump took to Twitter to announce the "historic deal" struck between Israel and UAE, one which the United States had helped broker.

"Trump administration played a key role in the establishment of relations between The UAE and Israel," he told Fox News.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee doesn’t publicly comment on nominees. Under its rules, the information is required to be kept secret for 50 years.

"HUGE breakthrough today! Historic Peace Agreement between our two GREAT friends, Israel and the United Arab Emirates," Trump tweeted. Under the peace deal, Israel has agreed to suspend declaring sovereignty over the areas outlined in Trump's 'Vision for Peace'.

The joint statement said the three leaders had "agreed to the full normalization of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates."

"This historic diplomatic breakthrough will advance peace in the Middle East region and is a testament to the bold diplomacy and vision of the three leaders and the courage of the United Arab Emirates and Israel to chart a new path that will unlock the great potential in the region," the statement said.

“It is now to hope that the Nobel Committee is able to consider what Trump has achieved internationally and that it does not stumble in established prejudice against the US President," Tybring-Gjedde said in a Facebook post.

“As it is expected other Middle Eastern countries will follow in the footsteps of the UAE, this agreement could be a game changer that will turn the Middle East into a region of cooperation and prosperity," Tybring-Gjedde wrote in his nomination letter to the Nobel Committee.

Former US President Barack Obama won the prize in 2009 just months into his first term in office. The winner will be announced on October 9 in Oslo.

