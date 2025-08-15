Trump-Putin Alaska Meet LIVE Updates: Donald Trump leaves for Anchorage to join ‘High Stakes’ talks with Putin

Trump-Putin Alaska Meet LIVE: US President Donald Trump is meeting his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in a high-risk, high-stakes conference in Alaska that could potentially show a way to the end of the war in Ukraine.

Trump had earlier extended an invitation for the meeting at Putin's suggestion, but the leader has since been defensive and has said that the talks could be over within a few minutes if he thinks it is not progressing towards a potential Russia-Ukraine peace deal.

Trump has called the summit a “feel-out meeting” to assess Putin, who he is meeting for the first time since he took office for the second time as the US President.

Ukraine, which is probably the most impacted country in the high-stakes meeting, has not been invited for the talks. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has publicly refused pressure from Trump to surrender territory seized by Russia, will closely track the Trump-Putin talks at Alaska along with other European leaders.

Trump has insisted that a potential peace deal between Moscow and Kyiv would likely involve a land swap and territorial concessions from both sides.

Zelensky has repeatedly rejected any territorial concessions to Russia, while Moscow insists any peace deal must involve Ukraine's withdrawal from the country's newly incorporated regions.