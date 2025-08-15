Subscribe

Trump-Putin Alaska Meet LIVE Updates: Donald Trump leaves for Anchorage to join ‘High Stakes’ talks with Putin

  • Trump-Putin Alaska Meet LIVE Updates: Trump had earlier extended an invitation for the meeting at Putin's suggestion, but the leader has since been defensive. He has given a 25% chance that the talks might fail.

Swastika Das Sharma
Updated15 Aug 2025, 06:12:54 PM IST
Trump-Putin Alaska Meet LIVE Updates: Trump to talk to Putin for Ukraine peace deal
Trump-Putin Alaska Meet LIVE Updates: Trump to talk to Putin for Ukraine peace deal(via REUTERS)

Trump-Putin Alaska Meet LIVE: US President Donald Trump is meeting his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in a high-risk, high-stakes conference in Alaska that could potentially show a way to the end of the war in Ukraine.

Trump had earlier extended an invitation for the meeting at Putin's suggestion, but the leader has since been defensive and has said that the talks could be over within a few minutes if he thinks it is not progressing towards a potential Russia-Ukraine peace deal.

Trump has called the summit a “feel-out meeting” to assess Putin, who he is meeting for the first time since he took office for the second time as the US President.

Ukraine, which is probably the most impacted country in the high-stakes meeting, has not been invited for the talks. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has publicly refused pressure from Trump to surrender territory seized by Russia, will closely track the Trump-Putin talks at Alaska along with other European leaders.

Trump has insisted that a potential peace deal between Moscow and Kyiv would likely involve a land swap and territorial concessions from both sides.

Zelensky has repeatedly rejected any territorial concessions to Russia, while Moscow insists any peace deal must involve Ukraine's withdrawal from the country's newly incorporated regions.

Follow updates here:
15 Aug 2025, 06:12:54 PM IST

Trump-Putin Alaska Meeting LIVE: Trump will let Ukraine decide on land swaps

Donald Trump will let Ukraine to decide whether to engage in territorial swaps with Russia, he said on Friday.

Trump made the comments to reporters on Air Force One as he travels to Alaska for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

15 Aug 2025, 06:09:25 PM IST

Trump-Putin Alaska Meeting LIVE: Posters in Alaska supporting Ukraine

Posters were seen supporting Ukraine with caption "I stand with Ukraine" and "Hands off! Russia no more" seen in Anchorage ahead of the meeting between the US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin today.

15 Aug 2025, 06:07:53 PM IST

Trump-Putin Alaska Meeting LIVE: Trump departs for Alaska | WATCH

WATCH | US President Donald Trump departs for Alaska for his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin

15 Aug 2025, 06:05:12 PM IST

Trump-Putin Alaska Meeting LIVE: Who are accompanying Trump to Alaska?

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, CIA Director John Ratcliffe and special envoy Steve Witkoff are among the 16 delegates who are accompanying Donald Trump to Alaska.

15 Aug 2025, 06:02:30 PM IST

Trump-Putin Alaska Meeting LIVE: Trump's two-word post before flying off to Alaska

“HIGH STAKES!!” is what Donald Trump posted n Truth Social mintues before boarding his officials flight to Alaska, raising the anticipation of the high-risk meeting.

15 Aug 2025, 05:59:50 PM IST

Trump-Putin Alaska Meeting LIVE: Trump leaves for Alaska to participate in talks

US President Donald Trump departed Washington en route to Alaska Friday for a high-risk summit with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin boarding Air Force One and taking off for the near seven-hour flight to Anchorage.

15 Aug 2025, 05:55:44 PM IST

Trump-Putin Alaska Meeting LIVE: US President terms talks as ‘feel-out meeting’

Trump has called the summit a "feel-out meeting" to test Putin, whom he last saw in 2019.

"If it's a bad meeting, it'll end very quickly, and if it's a good meeting, we're going to end up getting peace in the pretty near future," Trump said Thursday.

He gave the summit a one-in-four chance of failure.

15 Aug 2025, 05:55:44 PM IST

Trump-Putin Alaska Meeting LIVE: When is Trump meeting Putin?

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet today in Anchorage, Alaska, at 3:30 pm EST (1 am IST)

15 Aug 2025, 05:55:45 PM IST

Trump-Putin Alaska Meeting LIVE: Why is Donald Trump meeting Vladimir Putin?

US President Donald Trump is meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin in a high-stakes meeting that the POTUS hopes would result in a peace deal between the warring countries and pave his way towards a Nobel Peace Price.

