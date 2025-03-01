A meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump at a White House ended in a disaster on Friday, drawing reactions from leaders across the world, with some countries supporting Zelenskyy.

As Friday's White House meeting degenerated, Vance asked Zelensky: "Have you said 'thank you' once this entire time... in this entire meeting?"

Despite the clash, Zelensky later told Fox News he believed that "of course" relations with the US could be repaired.

After the meeting, Zelenskyy took to X and wrote, “Thank you America, thank you for your support, thank you for this visit. Thank you @POTUS, Congress, and the American people. Ukraine needs just and lasting peace, and we are working exactly for that.”

He added, "It is very important for us that Ukraine is heard and that no one forgets about it, neither during the war nor after. It is important for people in Ukraine to know that they are not alone, that their interests are represented in every country, in every corner of the world."

Here's how Canada and Europe reacted to Trump-Zelenskyy meet: Taking to X Canadian PM Justin Trudeau said that Russia illegally and unjustifiably invaded Ukraine. "For three years now, Ukrainians have fought with courage and resilience. Their fight for democracy, freedom, and sovereignty is a fight that matters to us all. Canada will continue to stand with Ukraine and Ukrainians in achieving a just and lasting peace.”

German Chancellor Olaz Scholz wrote, "No one wants peace more than the citizens of Ukraine! That is why we are jointly seeking the path to a lasting and just peace. Ukraine can rely on Germany – and on Europe."

French President Emmanuel Macron said to reporters in Portugal: "Russia is the aggressor, and Ukraine is the aggressed people. I think we were all right to help Ukraine and sanction Russia three years ago, and to continue to do so. We, that is the United States of America, the Europeans, the Canadians, the Japanese and many others. And we must thank all those who have helped and respect those who have been fighting since the beginning. Because they are fighting for their dignity, their independence, their children and the security of Europe. These are simple things, but they're good to remember at times like these, that's all."

Italy PM Giorgia Meloni took of X and wrote, “Every division of the West makes us all weaker and favours those who would like to see the decline of our civilisation. Not of its power or influence, but of the principles that founded it, first and foremost freedom. A division would not benefit anyone. What is needed is an immediate summit between the United States, European states and allies to talk frankly about how we intend to deal with the great challenges of today, starting with Ukraine, which we have defended together in recent years, and those that we will be called upon to face in the future. This is the proposal that Italy intends to make to its partners in the coming hours.”

European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen wrote on X, "Your dignity honors the bravery of the Ukrainian people. Be strong, be brave, be fearless. You are never alone, dear President. We will continue working with you for a just and lasting peace."

Dutch PM Dick Schoof took to X and wrote, "The Netherlands continues to support Ukraine. Especially now. We want lasting peace and an end to the war of aggression that Russia has started. For Ukraine, for all its inhabitants and for Europe."