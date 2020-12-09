Donald Trump vows to intervene in Texas election case before Supreme Court

US President Donald Trump has vowed to intervene in a case brought by the state of Texas before the US Supreme Court to throw out the voting results in four other states.

Taking to Twitter, Trump wrote: "We will be INTERVENING in the Texas (plus many other states) case. This is the big one. Our Country needs a victory!"

However, the US President did not specify whether it would be his presidential campaign or the Justice Department that would intervene.

The state of Texas on Tuesday asked the US Supreme Court to throw out the election results in four other states in a long-shot legal gambit intended to help President Trump upend his election loss to President-elect Joe Biden.

Officials from the four states - Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin - called the lawsuit a reckless attack on democracy while legal experts gave it little chance to succeed. It was filed directly with the Supreme Court rather than with a lower court, as is permitted for certain litigation between states.

The lawsuit, announced by the Republican attorney general of Texas Ken Paxton, targeted election battleground states that Trump lost to Biden after winning them in 2016.

The Republican president has falsely claimed he won re-election and has made baseless allegations of widespread voting fraud.

