Donald Trump vows to send ‘thousands of troops’ to US-Mexico border, says ‘upon my inauguration…’3 min read 21 Sep 2023, 07:09 AM IST
Former President Trump vows to send troops to the U.S.-Mexico border if elected again, and expand on a travel ban.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that if elected again he would shift resources from federal law enforcement agencies and send thousands of overseas-based troops to the U.S.-Mexico border.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message