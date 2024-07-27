Donald Trump’s VP pick JD Vance defends ’childless cat ladies’ comment on Kamala Harris; says ’it’s not a criticism…’

Donald Trump’s running mate J D Vance has defended a controversial ‘childless cat ladies' comment he made against Democrats, including Kamala Harris in 2021.

Defending his remark, which has surfaced amid the US Presidential elections, Vance said that it's not a criticism of people who don't have children.

Appearing on the Megyn Kelly Show, Vance added that the remarks were about criticising the Democratic Party for becoming anti-family and anti-child.

Also Read | Donald Trump claims only he can prevent Third World War

“I know the media wants to attack me and wants me to back down on this, Megyn, but the simple point that I made is that having children, becoming a father, becoming a mother, I really do think it changes your perspective in a pretty profound way. It's not a criticism of people who don't have children,” said Vance while he appeared on a popular US news show.

Vance further added, “I explicitly said in my remarks, despite the fact the media has lied about this, that this is not about criticizing people who, for various reasons, didn't have kids. This is about criticizing the Democratic Party for becoming anti-family and anti-child.”

Vance is facing criticism from not only Democrats, but also some members of his own party.

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston has also criticised JD Vance over his alleged controversial remark.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "All I can say is... Mr. Vance, I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children of her own one day."

Meanwhile, since announcing her run for president, the 59-year-old Harris has narrowed the lead Trump, 78, had built against Biden in polls following the president’s disastrous debate performance in late June.

Now, Vance, 39, will have to face off with whoever Harris picks as her running mate.

In an acknowledgment of the way race and gender are factoring into the 2024 election, Harris is mostly considering male and white candidates for the post, reported Bloomberg.

In recent days, Vance has largely focused on targeting Harris, especially over the Democrats’ handling of migration at the southern US border.