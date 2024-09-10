With barely two months left for the United States Presidential Elections 2024 to take place, Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are set to clash in their first and possibly last televised debate.
The season's second general election debate and the first showdown between former President Donald Trump and US Vice President Kamala Harris will take place at 6.30 am IST on Wednesday.
