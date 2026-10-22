Donald Trump wanted Atlantic Ocean to be renamed ‘Trump Ocean’ on Google Maps; but why did Sundar Pichai say ‘no’?

US President Donald Trump recalled a conversation with Google chief executive Sundar Pichai at a campaign rally in South Carolina on Wednesday, in which he had suggested renaming one of the world's largest oceans, the Atlantic Ocean, after himself on Google Maps. However, Pichai dismissed the idea.

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"And I spoke to a brilliant guy, Sundar; he heads all of Google, he's a brilliant guy," Trump said.

‘Trump Ocean’ Recounting his conversation with the Google CEO, Trump said he had proposed changing the name of the Atlantic Ocean displayed on Google Maps to “Trump Ocean”.

“I called Google Maps to change the name of the Atlantic Ocean to Trump Ocean. Sundar said, ‘No, no, no,’” Trump said. “He said, ‘Please don't ask us to do that.’”

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The US President claimed that the mapping and navigation company could not comply with his request because the ocean spans multiple countries. "He said, he said, oceans are different, sir. You know, they cover, they cover a lot of countries," Trump said.

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“We've had it. That's enough. We're not doing any more,” Trump recalled Google's response.

He also claimed to have shared an image with the company featuring the proposed name, ‘Trump Ocean’. However, Google representatives reportedly told him that the change could not be made, explaining that oceans were distinct from smaller geographical features.

Trump later clarified that his suggestion was meant as a joke, adding that it was not among the worst ideas he had proposed.

The remarks come after Trump previously floated the idea of renaming major geographical features after the United States or himself.

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Trump floated ocean renaming proposal earlier this month Trump first raised the possibility of renaming either the Atlantic or Pacific Ocean earlier this month, suggesting names such as "Trump Ocean" or "Ocean of the Americas", according to an October 10 report by The Washington Post.

He argued that the United States should have an ocean named after it and suggested that he wanted the change to take place before leaving office. He also joked about naming an ocean after himself.

Trump's earlier attempts to rename geographical features The proposal follows Trump's previous efforts to change the names of geographical features. In 2025, he moved to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America, a decision that led to diplomatic tensions with Mexico and a dispute with the Associated Press over the terminology used in its coverage.

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In August 2026, Trump also renamed Lake Ontario, which lies between the United States and Canada, as Lake America amid tensions with Canadian leaders over trade and tariffs.

Private mapping platforms, including Google Maps, have generally adopted the revised names for users in the United States following Trump's moves. However, these changes have not necessarily been recognised internationally.

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.