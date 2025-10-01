Donald Trump wants Nobel Peace Prize for stopping India-Pakistan war: How is a winner chosen?

The 2025 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on October 10. Only one person or organisation will be chosen. The winner receives a medal, a diploma, and 11 million Swedish crowns ( ₹10.5 crore), along with global recognition. According to Forbes, there are 338 nominees this year.

The award carries both monetary value and immense prestige. Every year, the announcement attracts international attention. The honour highlights who has contributed the most to peace in a world facing conflict and division.

How is a Nobel Peace Prize winner chosen? The Nobel Peace Prize was created through the 1895 will of Alfred Nobel, a Swedish industrialist. It is meant for those who have worked to promote peace, disarmament and international cooperation.

Also Read | Nobel Laureate Takaaki Kajita praises India's innovation surge

The prize is awarded by the Norwegian Nobel Committee, which has five members appointed by Norway’s parliament. They study global events, trends, and peace efforts before making their choice.

Nominations come from many sources, including governments, heads of state, professors, and former winners. The full list of nominees remains secret for 50 years though some nominators reveal their picks.

Donald Trump wants Nobel Peace Prize Meanwhile, Donald Trump believes he should get the Nobel Peace Prize this year. One of the biggest reasons he cited on September 30 was his efforts to stop the India-Pakistan war.

He claimed to have warned both sides that trade with the US would stop if they continued the “big nuclear war”. According to him, his phone call ended the conflict within four days.

According to Trump, Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir has “beautifully” appreciated Trump’s efforts by saying that the US president saved “millions of lives”.

At the same time, Trump added that he did not expect a Nobel Prize for this work.

"Will you get the Nobel Prize? Absolutely not. They'll give it to some guy that didn't do a damn thing," Trump said.

"It'd be a big insult to our country, I will tell you that. I don't want it, I want the country to get it. It should get it because there's never been anything like it," he added.

Will Donald Trump win the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize? This year, leaders of Cambodia, Israel and Pakistan claimed to have nominated former US President Donald Trump. However, those nominations came after the January 31 deadline. So, those are invalid.

Some Nobel experts also argue that Trump has weakened global cooperation, making his chances unlikely.

"He has no chance to get the Peace Prize at all," Reuters earlier quoted Asle Sveen, a Nobel historian.

Among the reasons for not getting it, Sveen cited the US president's support for Israel in the war in Gaza. He also mentioned Trump’s attempts to be friendlier with Russian President Vladimir Putin as one of the reasons working against him.

"He has withdrawn the US from the World Health Organization and from the Paris Accord on climate. He has initiated a trade war on old friends and allies. That is not exactly what we think about when we think about a peaceful president or someone who really is interested in promoting peace," Sveen added.

Instead, the committee may turn attention towards humanitarian organisations, journalists or UN bodies working on peace and stability.