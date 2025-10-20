Donald Trump warns India will continue to face ‘massive’ tariffs over ‘Russian oil thing’

US President Trump again asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi confirmed India will not engage in the Russian oil trade. He warned that if India claims otherwise, it would face high tariffs.

“I spoke with Prime Minister Modi of India, and he said he's not going to be doing the Russian oil thing," news agency Reuters quoted Trump, who was talking to reporters aboard Air Force One.

On being questioned over the Indian government saying it was not aware of any conversation between PM Modi and Trump, the US president responded, “But if they want to say that, then they'll just continue to pay massive tariffs, and they don't want to do that.”

What did Trump claim earlier? On Wednesday, October 15, Trump said that PM Modi had assured him that India would stop purchasing Russian oil after the US levied additional tariffs on India over these imports.

"He's assured me there will be no oil purchased from Russia," Trump told reporters at the White House. “You know, you can't do it immediately. It's a little bit of a process, but the process is going to be over with soon.”

Why is Trump concerned about India's Russian oil imports? Trump earlier mentioned he voiced concerns to PM Modi regarding India’s ongoing Russian oil imports, which the US considers to indirectly support President Vladimir Putin’s war effort.

"I was not happy that India was buying oil," he said.

What did Trump say about PM Modi and India? The US president appreciated the Indian Prime Minister and said, “Modi is a great man. He loves Trump.”

He added, “I've watched India for years. It's an incredible country, and every single year you'd have a new leader. My friend has been there now for a long time."

Last month, Trump admitted that imposing tariffs on India for buying Russian oil impacted the relations between India and the US, noting that it “caused a rift” with India.

“Look, India was their biggest customer. I put a 50 per cent tariff on India because they're buying oil from Russia. That's not an easy thing to do. That's a big deal, and it causes a rift with India,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News in September.