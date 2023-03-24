Donald Trump warns of death if 'charged' with crime

Donald Trump warns of death if 'charged' with crime2 min read . 24 Mar 2023
The attack aimed to prevent Congress from certifying the election of Joe Biden as the new President, who won by over 7 million votes.
Donald Trump, the former U.S. President, has issued a warning about the possible consequences if he is to face criminal charges. The statement was made on his newly created social media platform called Truth Social.
This comes after New York prosecutors announced that they would not be intimidated while investigating Trump's hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has been targeted in Trump's verbal attacks since last Saturday, where he incorrectly predicted that he would be arrested within three days.
Trump continues to falsely claim that he lost the 2020 election due to widespread fraud. This claim has been debunked by multiple sources and has been cited as the motivation behind the deadly January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by his supporters.
"What kind of person can charge another person, in this case, a former President of the United States, who got more votes than any sitting President in history, and leading candidate (by far!) for the Republican Party nomination, with a Crime, when it is known by all that NO Crime has been committed, & also known that potential death & destruction in such a false charge could be catastrophic for our Country?" wrote Trump, who is seeking the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.
Bragg's office, in a letter to Republican committee chairmen in Congress on Thursday, challenged their standing to investigate his office and said Trump had "created a false expectation that he would be arrested" in his Saturday post.
The letter called the chairmen's request for communications, documents and testimony an "unlawful incursion into New York's sovereignty."
Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is an adult film actress and director who claimed that she received money to keep silent about a sexual encounter with Donald Trump in 2006. Trump has denied the allegations of the affair and called the payment a "simple private transaction".
The payment has been under investigation by New York prosecutors, who are looking into whether it violated campaign finance laws. Trump has dismissed the investigation as politically motivated and maintains that he did not commit a crime.
