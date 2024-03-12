Donald Trump warns of TikTok national security threat but says some kids could 'go crazy' without it
TikTok told Congress in a letter seen by Reuters it is 'not owned or controlled by the Chinese government' and argued if the company was sold another buyer would not continue TikTok's $1.5 billion effort to protect U.S. data.
US presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Monday TikTok was a national security threat but also said a ban on the popular app would hurt some kids and only strengthen Meta Platforms' Facebook, which the Republican has harshly criticized.
