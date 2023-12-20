Donald Trump warns of World War III, says only he can prevent it

Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump Wednesday delivered a chilling message at a 2024 campaign rally in Iowa, cautioning that World War III is imminent, with the possibility of global destruction.

The former US president expressed grave concerns about the world teetering on the edge of World War III. He stressed that the danger is not akin to a conventional war but could result in complete extinction due to the destruction potential of modern weaponry.

"The world is in more danger than it's ever been because of the power of weaponry, and I will be the only one—I can say this with great surety—I will prevent World War III," the former US president said.

Criticizing Joe Biden's foreign policies, and linking them to the heightened risk of a global nuclear conflict, Trump pointed fingers at his (Biden) handling of international relations, particularly Russia and Ukraine.

Trump claimed that only he can prevent such a catastrophe. Indicating towards the Russia-Ukraine war, Trump said his presidency would have averted the conflicts.

"I'm sure if President Trump would be the president, there would be no war in Ukraine and Europe," echoed Prime Minister Viktor Orban of Hungary, a sentiment Trump readily embraced.

Immigrants Are ‘Ruining the Fabric’ of the US

Trump stood by his condemnation of immigrants despite bipartisan criticism, saying that undocumented migrants were “ruining the fabric" of the US.

"They're destroying the blood of our country, that's what they're doing. They're destroying the fabric of our country. And we're going have to get them out," Trump said.

Members of both parties accused Trump of echoing Adolf Hitler’s call to eliminate Jews before the Holocaust of the 1940s.

“They don’t like it when I said that and I never read Mein Kampf. They said, ‘Oh Hitler said that in a much different way’," Trump said, referring to Hitler’s 1925 autobiographical manifesto.

This isn't the first time that Trump has made such dire predictions. He previously asserted a similar stance during a rally in October, heightening concerns about the escalating global tensions.

Before Trump's speech, the Biden campaign raised concerns about Trump’s language, drawing parallels to the rhetoric of historical autocrats like Hitler and Mussolini.

"Donald Trump is parroting autocrats like Hitler and Mussolini, claiming that immigrants are 'poisoning the blood of our country' and calling his political enemies 'vermin,'" stated a Biden campaign email.

